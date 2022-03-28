West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service at about 3.10pm on Saturday, March 26.

An ambulance had been called to Temple View Terrace in East End Park after an 18-month-old boy fell from a first floor window.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

He remains in hospital today (Mon 28).

Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 3.09pm on Saturday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Temple View Terrace, Leeds, where an 18-month old boy had been injured in a fall from a first-floor window.

"The child was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."