Tom Franklin: Chair of York's Green Party sentenced after protest at drone manufacturing site
On September 7, Tom Franklin, 64, was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and told to pay compensation of £241, a victim surcharge of £22, costs of £600 and an order for deprivation of rights.
A spokesperson for the Green Party said: “Franklin was accused of damaging UAV systems by spraying red paint on their forecourt. UAV systems is part of Elbit Systems which makes drones for the Israeli army which are used to kill and maim Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.”
The order was made under Section 143 of the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act 2000 to deprive the defendant of his rights the following:
- 2x repurposed fire extinguishers
- Bike D lock and key
- 2x lock on tube
- 5x red overalls
- Paint grenade
- 3x used smoke grenades
- Bike lock
- Flare
- Arm tube
- 2x Palestinian flags
- Length of chain.
Mr Franklin, who was the Green Party candidate for York Central in the 2019 General Election, said: “I do not apologise for closing Elbit, even if for only one day.”
Elbit Systems was approached for comment but did not respond. However a spokesperson for the company prevously told Birmingham Mail: “These engines fall under ML10, which is a classification with the UK Government regarding arms exports. It is very unfortunate because we don’t make arms. But because it is a flying vehicle – the drones which the engines are attached to – it is classed as autonomous, that is what they fall under.
“We don’t make UAVs here at all. We make engines and we sell them to anyone who the Government will allow us. Those countries are friendly countries to us, our allies, America. We do not make aircraft that drop bombs, we don’t make bombs. We have nothing to do with weapons, categorically in this company at all.”