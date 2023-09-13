The chair of York’s Green Party has been given a conditional discharge by a magistrate following a protest at a drone manufacturing site in July 2022.

On September 7, Tom Franklin, 64, was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and told to pay compensation of £241, a victim surcharge of £22, costs of £600 and an order for deprivation of rights.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said: “Franklin was accused of damaging UAV systems by spraying red paint on their forecourt. UAV systems is part of Elbit Systems which makes drones for the Israeli army which are used to kill and maim Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.”

The order was made under Section 143 of the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act 2000 to deprive the defendant of his rights the following:

Tom Franklin, York Green Party chair

2x repurposed fire extinguishers

Bike D lock and key

2x lock on tube

5x red overalls

Paint grenade

3x used smoke grenades

Bike lock

Flare

Arm tube

2x Palestinian flags

Length of chain.

Mr Franklin, who was the Green Party candidate for York Central in the 2019 General Election, said: “I do not apologise for closing Elbit, even if for only one day.”

Elbit Systems was approached for comment but did not respond. However a spokesperson for the company prevously told Birmingham Mail: “These engines fall under ML10, which is a classification with the UK Government regarding arms exports. It is very unfortunate because we don’t make arms. But because it is a flying vehicle – the drones which the engines are attached to – it is classed as autonomous, that is what they fall under.