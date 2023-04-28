A family and a community are still mourning the loss of a beloved couple who were killed at their home in Sheffield by their son.

Duncan Andrews, who is also known as James Andrews, today pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his parents, Bryan and Mary Andrews, who were found stabbed to death at their home in Totley. The 51-year-old, of Reney Avenue, in Greenhill, Sheffield, had been charged with two counts of murder, which he denied. The prosecution said that after receiving psychiatric reports it accepted the guilty pleas to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and would not be seeking a trial for murder.

As Andrews, who is being held at a high security hospital, awaits sentencing on June 15, below is a timeline of how the tragic events leading up to this point unfolded.

November 27, 2022, 10.15am – police are called to house

Floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield, following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Their son Duncan Andrews has admitted killing them. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28 to two counts of manslaughter.

Emergency services are called to a house on Terrey Road in Totley, Sheffield, to a report of ‘concern for welfare’. Inside they found a man and a woman, Bryan and Mary Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, critically injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene around half an hour after being found.

November 27, 2022 – Man arrested at scene

A man, who it would later emerge is their son, Duncan Andrews, is arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

November 27, 2022 – Couple named locally

The couple who died are named localy as Bryan and Mary Andrews. It emerges they had three grown up children – two daughters and a son – and are believed to have lived in the same property for decades. Mr Andrews was a builder and had extended the property over the years to accommodate his growing family. His wife was a nurse during her working years.

November 28, 2022 – Devastated neighbours pay tribute to ‘pillars of the community’

Flowers are left outside the couple’s house as neighbours pay tribute to the couple, with one person calling them ‘pillars of the community’ and adding ‘they had community spirit and did anything for anyone’. Another person who knew them called them ‘lovely, lovely, people’.

November 28, 2022 – Primary school confirms tragic couple were members of ‘school community’

Totley Primary School says that after consultation with the Andrews family, the school can confirm that the couple were members of the ‘school community’. A letter sent to families with children at the school explains that Mr and Mrs Andrews were the grandparents of a year three pupil and it names the youngster’s mum as Sally Andrews.

November 29, 2022 – Man charged with murder

November 30, 2022 – Murder accused appears at crown court

Duncan Andrews appears at Sheffield Crown Court charged with his murdering his parents. He appears in a green-grey prison sweatshirt and speaks only to confirm his name before he is remanded into custody.

December 1, 2022 – House at centre of murder probe is broken into

The house in which Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured is broken into, just days after police officers left the scene. Police say they received a report at around 9am on Thursday, December 1 that a property had been broken into on Terrey Road. They say nothing is believed to have been stolen.

December 8, 2022 – Inquest opened into couple's deaths

An inquest is opened into the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews. It hears how they were both pronounced dead at 10.49am, just over half an hour after police officers were called to the scene. The inquest is expected to conclude in 2023.

January 5, 2023 – Cause of death confirmed

South Yorkshire Police confirm that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds’, following post-mortem examinations.

April 28, 2023 – Son admits killing parents but denies murder