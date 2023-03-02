Tourist takes photos on his phone of men who beat him up outside a pub in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have released photos taken by an assault victim on his mobile phone in an attempt to find his attackers.

.The incident happened on Church Street at around 9.15pm on Saturday 25 February.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s and visiting from Leeds, had left The Fleece pub with a woman when they were approached by the men.

The victim said he was verbally abused and punched in the head before the suspects walked away.

One of the suspects

The images of the two men were captured on the victim’s mobile phone and have now been shared with the public.

North Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help to identify either man or have any information that could assist the investigation, please email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason.

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230036214.”