Traffic Cops: Watch moment Yorkshire police catch shoplifters who drove from Leeds to North Yorkshire to steal thousands of pounds worth of sports clothing
By Grace Hammond
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT
The group had travelled into North Yorkshire to steal sports clothing worth thousands of pounds from a store in York.
As seen in Channel 5’s Traffic Cops, officers worked together to stop and arrest the group as they arrived at their home address in York.
During the arrest, huge piles of the stolen clothing could be seen.
Traffic Cops airs on Monday’s at 8pm on Channel 5