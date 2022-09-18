Police and paramedics were called to Coupland Road, in Garforth, Leeds, at 8.10pm on Friday night after the girl was hit by a car in a driveway.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead later that day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

The one-year-old girl was hit by a car on Friday

A spokesman for the force said: ““Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds at about 8.10pm on Friday September 16 to a report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.

“Emergency Services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital.

"Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries. Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time.”