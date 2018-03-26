Trained negotiators and armed police deployed after two people held 'against will' in Hull hotel room

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after two people were held 'against their will' in a hotel room in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to the Hotel Campanile in Beverley Road shortly after 5.30am following reports that a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were being held in a room.

Trained negotiators and armed officers were deployed to the scene and road closures put in place on Norfolk Street and around the car park entrance to ensure the safety of the public.

The two boys and the man were brought safely out of the room at just before 7am and the roads were reopened.

No one was injured in the incident. However, all three are believed to be intoxicated and have been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “An investigation has been launched and we’re working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

“We believe this to have been an isolated incident, with no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting log number 95 of March 26.

