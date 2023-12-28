Trial date set for Yorkshire woman charged with murdering five-month-old daughter

A trial date has been set for a Yorkshire woman charged with murdering her five-month-old baby daughter.

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her five-month-old daughter.

Hayley MacFarlane is alleged to have killed Evelyn MacFarlane, who died in hospital on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, MacFarlane, wearing a large khaki coat, nodded to confirm her name.

A woman has appeared in Leeds Crown Court charged with murdering her five-month-old daughter.

The 39-year-old, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on January 25, 2024.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 13, 2024.

West Yorkshire Police said a woman had contacted police at 5.44pm on Wednesday (Dec 20), reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.