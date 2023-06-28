Tributes paid after body of elderly missing man pulled from boating lake

The body of a missing man has been pulled from a boating lake, police said.

Following the discovery of a man’s body in Cleethorpes Boating Lake, Humberside Police formally confirmed it to be that of missing 72-year-old Kevin from Cleethorpes.

The coastguard alerted police after the body was spotted at around 9.05am on Wednesday.

Kevin’s family has been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull said: “Kevin’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Kevin was reported to us as missing in the early hours of this morning and our enquiries commenced swiftly as we looked to establish the circumstances in which Kevin had gone missing.

“We carried out extensive line of enquires, including local area searches with our dog unit, the Coastguard and house-to-house enquiries, doing everything we could to locate Kevin.

“We then received a call from the Coastguard at around 9.05am advising they had discovered the body of a man, who they believed to be Kevin, in Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Kings Road.

“Emergency services were immediately deployed, officers attended to put a cordon in place and Kevin was found deceased at the scene.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and Kevin’s death is not being treated as suspicious.