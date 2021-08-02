The family of Darron Coster, 54, have issued a photo of him following his death after a head-on collision in Jack Lane, Wigglesworth, near Skipton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about the crash, which happened just after 11am on Wednesday, July 14.

Darron Coster was killed after a crash in Wrigglesworth, near Skipton.

“Darron ‘Daz’ Coster, from Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire, was a proud army veteran, serving 22 years with the Royal Military Police.

His family said in a tribute: "He was a devoted husband and father, and seven years ago he donated his kidney to his brother which saved his life.

"He helped as many people as he could while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“Darron made friends wherever he went and was always helping others. He has been described as a ‘hero’ for what he has done.

"To us, he was our world and we are devastated by his death.”

On May 22 2017, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the arena, killing 22 innocent people and injuring hundreds more as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

Among those killed were Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, from Adel, Leeds; Courtney Boyle, 19, a Leeds Beckett University student from Gateshead; Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield; Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley; and Angelika and Marcin Klis, a couple from York.

The collision last month involved Mr Coster's red Ducati motorcycle and an orange Vauxhall Corsa.

The car was heading north towards Settle and the motorbike was heading south from Rathmell to Wigglesworth.

The woman driving the car, aged in her 60s from the Ribble Valley area of East Lancashire, suffered from shock.

A passenger in the car, a woman in her 80s, received hospital treatment for a leg injury not believed to be serious.

Any witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond, or email [email protected]