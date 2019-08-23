Tributes paid to 'kind, funny and caring' grandfather from Yorkshire who died in tractor collision

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Whitby on Tuesday say he was "one of the most kind, funny, caring and likeable men you could ever meet".

John “Johnny” Redhead, 54, from York, was travelling with two other motorbikes towards Hawsker from the direction of Whitby Abbey, when he was in collision with a blue tractor travelling in the same direction.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended but Mr Redhead was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “Johnny was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many.

“He was one of the most kind, funny, caring and likeable men you could ever meet and he always had a smile on his face and lived life to the full.

“We are all absolutely devastated and his loss is going to leave a huge hole in all our lives.”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the accident, around 5pm on Tuesday August 20.

Following the collision and before the arrival of emergency services, one of the other motorcycles left the scene without stopping.

The tractor driver, a 25 year-old man from the Whitby area, was uninjured.

On Thursday 22 August, a 27 year-old man from York was arrested in connection with the collision and a motorcycle was recovered.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid to the casualty at the scene and those who have already responded to our appeal, however I am still keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand, or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Call 101 or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Steven.James771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk