Tributes paid to popular golfer and cyclist killed in Yorkshire collision as female driver is arrested

A much-loved grandfather has been named as the victim of a fatal collision in Thirsk this week.

Ian Morris, 71, from Bedale, was cycling along the A6055 near Pickhill when he was struck by a Ford Focus on the afternoon of June 28. He died at the scene.

A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

His family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ian. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather, a well-known and loved member of the Bedale area who loved both his golfing and cycling.”

Ian Morris, 71, from Bedale