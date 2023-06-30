Tributes paid to popular golfer and cyclist killed in Yorkshire collision as female driver is arrested

Ian Morris, 71, from Bedale, was cycling along the A6055 near Pickhill when he was struck by a Ford Focus on the afternoon of June 28. He died at the scene.
A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
His family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ian. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather, a well-known and loved member of the Bedale area who loved both his golfing and cycling.”
Anyone who saw the collision, can recall the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference number 12230119541.