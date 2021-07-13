Tributes to North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Michael Tinsley following sudden and tragic death

Sgt Tinsley was based in the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team.

He joined the force in 2013 as PC working across Scarborough and Rydale and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2018.

In a sparkling career, Sgt Tinsley received a Gold Courage Award from the force after he bravely dealt with a double knife threat alone and later went on to win the coveted Public Choice Award.

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Michael Tinsley

Leading the tributes North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: "It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I have to announce the news about the sudden and tragic death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough.

"Michael was a very popular and well-respected member of the North Yorkshire Police family and of the wider community in Scarborough and his loss will be felt profoundly by everyone who knew him.

“In 2016 his outstanding professionalism was recognised at our annual awards ceremony when he received a Gold Courage Award for single-handedly dealing with a double knife threat, a situation which he alone brought to a safe conclusion. He also went on to win that year’s Public Choice Award, voted for by the public of North Yorkshire, who he dutifully served.

Sgt Michael Tinsley receiving his Gold Courage Award from Mike Stubbs of The Police Federation

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Michael’s loved ones, his friends and all of his colleagues at this incredibly difficult time."

A flag at the force's headquarters has been lowered as a sign of respect to Sgt Tinsley and his contribution to the community he served.