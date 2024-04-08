Trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as man seriously injured after 'falling from height'

Cleveland Police were called to Parkield Way in Stockton shortly after 4.15am on Sunday (Apr 7). It had been reported a 20-year-old man had fallen from a height, and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, and a woman aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being questioned by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to an incident on Parkfield Way, Stockton, shortly after 4.15am on April 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Officers believe a large group was present prior to police arrival and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with any footage which could help identify these people to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 062713.