Trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as man seriously injured after 'falling from height'
Cleveland Police were called to Parkield Way in Stockton shortly after 4.15am on Sunday (Apr 7). It had been reported a 20-year-old man had fallen from a height, and sustained serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men, aged 21 and 24, and a woman aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being questioned by police.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Officers believe a large group was present prior to police arrival and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with any footage which could help identify these people to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 062713.
"If you have information but don’t want to speak to police, you can contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org anonymously or phone them on 0800 555 111.”