Trust Gangata: Four men to appear in court this morning charged with murder

Four men are due to appear in court today charged over the murder of Trust Gangata in Leeds.

By daniel sheridan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:46 GMT

Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford, Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Gangata.

He was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday.

The men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, police confirmed.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are still carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who was at the party in Salisbury Grove on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone who was there or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.