A Yorkshire school has paid tribute to one of its pupils who was stabbed to death at a house party in Yorkshire this weekend.

Trust ‘TJ’ Gangata was fatally stabbed at the party in Salibury Grove in Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 19). West Yorkshire Police has arrested four people on suspicion of murder – an 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford.

A statement on the Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College said it was with ‘great sadness' it was announcing the death of Trust, who was “hardworking, funny and loyal”.

Its statement said: “It is with great sadness to report that one of our Lower Sixth students, Trust ‘TJ’ Gangata, tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning. The College community is devastated by this news and we have him, his family, and his friends in our thoughts and prayers.

Trust Gangata was fatally stabbed at a house party in Armley

“Students, particularly his friends, will find this news very difficult to understand and accept. Our Achievement Tutors, Safeguarding Team, and College Counsellors are available to all who need support. The Chapel is also available for all who need a quiet space.

“Trust’s teachers described him as a ‘friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class’. Friends of Trust called him fhardworking, funny, and loyal’ who was ‘a role model to his friends and always had a smile on his face’. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “Trust’s family are going through an incredibly difficult time, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them.

“We are keeping them fully updated as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder, with the four men we have arrested remaining in custody.

“Trust’s family have asked that people respect their privacy as they try to come to terms with having him taken from them in such sudden and violent circumstances.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who was at the party where Trust was attacked and who has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Anyone who has witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405.

