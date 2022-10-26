News you can trust since 1754
Two arrested as body of man discovered in Scarborough home

Two people have been arrested after the body of a man was found in Scarborough.

By Daniel Sheridan
35 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 11:38am
Two occupants in the property, a 22-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

North Yorkshire Police said officers received a request from the ambulance service shortly after 11pm yesterday evening (Tues) for assistance at a property on Seamer Road in Scarborough.

On arrival, officers discovered a body of a man, believed to be in his 40’s.

In an update, NYP said: “Two occupants in the property, a 22-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we will provide a further update when available.

“Ref Number 12220190186”