Two arrested as body of man discovered in Scarborough home
Two people have been arrested after the body of a man was found in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said officers received a request from the ambulance service shortly after 11pm yesterday evening (Tues) for assistance at a property on Seamer Road in Scarborough.
On arrival, officers discovered a body of a man, believed to be in his 40’s.
In an update, NYP said: “Two occupants in the property, a 22-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we will provide a further update when available.
“Ref Number 12220190186”