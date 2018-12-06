Two arrested in Leeds after death of man found in Ashton View, Harehills

A man has died after suffering a serious head injury in Leeds.

Police were called just before 5.30pm today to a house in Ashton View, Harehills.

A 34-year-old man was found with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at short time later.

A 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police cordon is in place and enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1379 of December 6.