Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Rotherham on New Year's Day

A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested in London on suspicion of murder.

Officers attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at about 1.20am today( Saturday January 1).

Police also attended Badsley Moor Lane in relation to an incident of public disorder.

Police said formal identification of the man's body is yet to take place.

It is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The scene at Doncaster Road has now been cleared and the road has reopened.

Badsley Moor Lane remains closed near the junction with Victoria Avenue.