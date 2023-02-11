Two teenage boys have been arrested, while another suspect remains at large, after a police chase in Yorkshire.

Patrol officers spotted three quad bikes on the A64 at 3am on Friday, February 10.

The bikers were travelling towards Leeds.

Police began to pursue the quad bikers and a the police helicopter(NPAS) was also called out.

The suspects abandoned the three quads near Hazelwood Castle.

They then ran into the fields.

The police helicopter was overhead and used its thermal imaging camera to help find the suspects.

A police dog unit was also sent to the the scene. The dog was tracked the scent of the suspect.

A short time later the police helicopter noticed a heat source inside a pig pen.

The crew guided the officers on the ground towards who then detained a suspect.

A second suspect was also arrested a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, theft of a motor vehicle, drive a motor vehicle when unfit through drugs and possession of a class-B drug.

A 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and theft of a motor vehicle.

They both currently remain in police custody.

