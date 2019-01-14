Two due in court over attack on homeless men in Hull

Two men are due to appear in court after two homeless people were assaulted in Hull.

The two homeless men were in a tent in Whitefriargate when they were attacked on November 30.

Two men are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

There was widespread outrage after CCTV footage of the attack was shared.

The homeless men have since been found somewhere to stay by the charity Emmaus, which said the victims had been left "shaken."

Humberside Police said a 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Lincoln had been charged in connection with the incident.

The pair are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court today.

