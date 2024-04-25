Two further men charged in connection with the death of Kevin Pokuta
Kevin, 19, was fatally shot on Tuesday December 12 last year on Page Hall Road in Sheffield.
He died the following day.
Leon Waite, 27, formally of Denholme Close, Sheffield, and Lester Ramsey, 25, formally of Skelton Close, Sheffield, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, police said.
The total number of persons charged in relation to the investigation is now four, with 15 arrests made in connection to the death of Kevin.
Both men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on April 24 and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance on June 14, 2024.