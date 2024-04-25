Kevin, 19, was fatally shot on Tuesday December 12 last year on Page Hall Road in Sheffield.

He died the following day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two further men have been charged in connection with the death of Kevin Pokuta.Kevin, 19, was fatally shot on Tuesday 12 December last year, on Page Hall Road in Sheffield. He sadly died the following day.

Leon Waite, 27, formally of Denholme Close, Sheffield, and Lester Ramsey, 25, formally of Skelton Close, Sheffield, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of persons charged in relation to the investigation is now four, with 15 arrests made in connection to the death of Kevin.