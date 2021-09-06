Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew were called to the scene at 11.30am and two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

They crashed on the A1 near Bramham on Sunday, while riding in the Yorkshire Ride of Thanks.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew were called to the scene at 11.30am and two people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers of the event said they will comment after the police investigation has concluded.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received an emergency call just after 11.30am on Sunday to reports of a collision involving two motorcycles on the A1 near Bramham.

“We dispatched two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team and air ambulance to the scene.

"Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.”