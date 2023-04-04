Two men arrested after cyclist, 59, killed in Audi collision near River Wharfe in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said: “It happened just after 5pm on Sunday 2 April on Denton Road which runs alongside the River Wharfe, and involved a car and a cyclist. Officers from both West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire attended the scene.
"Sadly the cyclist, a 59-year-old man from Ilkley, died at the scene. The man’s family have been informed about the tragic incident and are receiving support.
"Two cars, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Skoda were travelling eastbound along Denton Road, near Ilkley when the collision happened. The cyclist had signalled to turn right over Denton Bridge, when the blue Audi, which was behind the white Skoda attempted to overtake, colliding with the cyclist.
"Both occupants of the Audi, two men from Bradford aged 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, the blue Audi, the cyclist or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.”
"Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact us on 101 quoting reference 12230058592, alternatively, you can email TC Richard Grey on [email protected]”