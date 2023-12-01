Two men arrested after war medals stolen from home in Yorkshire
Humberside Police were called to reports of a burglary at a home on First Lane in Hessle at around 9.45am on Sunday (Nov 26). It is thought burglars got into an outbuilding at the property and stole a number of items, including military medals, an army jacket and pocket watches.
The force said a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, while a 23-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Both remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 142 of November 26. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.