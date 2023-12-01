Two men have been arrested after war medals were stolen during a burglary in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were called to reports of a burglary at a home on First Lane in Hessle at around 9.45am on Sunday (Nov 26). It is thought burglars got into an outbuilding at the property and stole a number of items, including military medals, an army jacket and pocket watches.

The force said a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, while a 23-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Humberside Police said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary. A 23-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Both remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.

Humberside Police have arrested two men

“It is believed that someone gained entry to an outbuilding overnight and stole a number of items including military medals, an army jacket and multiple pocket watches.”