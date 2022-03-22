Two men arrested and police investigation launched after bouncer is assaulted in Scarborough nightclub

Two men have been arrested following an assault on a nightclub bouncer in North Yorkshire.

By Emma Ryan
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:18 pm

He needed medical treatment for head and facial injuries following the assault which took place inside the Sanctuary nightclub on St Nicholas Street,Scarborough at around 2.20am on Sunday March 13.

Two local men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, confirmed North Yorkshire Police, and following questioning, were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson said: "Sanctuary nightclub was very busy at the time of the incident. Police are urging people to come forward if they witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla or email [email protected]