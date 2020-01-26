Two men arrested over death of footballer Jordan Sinnott

Have your say

Detectives have arrested two people over an attack which killed Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old, who was playing for Matlock Town FC, died on Saturday following an attack in the town of Retford.

Police outside the grounds of Matlock Town Football Club after footballer Jordan Sinnott died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday. Jacob King/PA Wire

He was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following two disturbances in a pub car park late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Sinnott, who is originally from Bradford and started his career at Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town, was taken to hospital but later died shortly before 6pm on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, detectives said.

Footballer Jordan Sinnott, who died following an attack in a pub car park in Retford on Friday night

A 27-year-old man arrested shortly after the incident is being questioned on suspicion of GBH and remained in custody on Sunday.

Meanwhile, mourners have been leaving flowers at Matlock Town's grounds in the town.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force were still looking for people who may have been directly involved in his death and urged anyone with any information to come forward.

She said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott's friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support.

Tributes left outside the ground of Matlock Town Football Club after footballer Jordan Sinnott died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday. Jacob King/PA Wire

"The family would like to pass on their appreciation for the supportive messages they have received and ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"For the family's sake I ask anyone who witnessed these events to contact Nottinghamshire Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have."

Mr Sinnott was the son of Lee Sinnott, who played for Bradford City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Matlock Town said on Saturday that their away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to "tragic and unforeseen circumstances".

The non-league club wrote in a tribute to the player: "You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother.

"You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club.

"Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you."