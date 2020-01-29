Two men charged with killing Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott

Have your say

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old, who was playing for Matlock Town FC, died on Saturday following an attack in the town of Retford.

He was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following two disturbances in a pub car park late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Sinnott, who is originally from Bradford and started his career at Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town, was taken to hospital but later died shortly before 6pm on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Nottinghamshire Police have today charged Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, Retford and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, Retford with manslaughter, affray and common assault.

Sean Nicholson, 21, of Beechways, Retford has been charged with affray.

All three men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.