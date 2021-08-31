Two men jailed after causing gas explosions in cash machine attacks across West Yorkshire

Stuart Penney, 37, and James Fairburn, 37, pumped gases into cash machines across West Yorkshire in a bid to cause an explosion.

The seven cash machine attacks happened between October 2017 and February 2018 in Darlington, Bradford, Keighley and Huddersfield.

The attacks caused thousands of pounds of damage to buildings and businesses housing the machines.

James Fairburn (left) and Stuart Penney (right) have been jailed for causing gas explosions in cash machines across West Yorkshire.

They also resulted in more than £300,000 being stolen.

Fairburn and Penny were arrested in February 2018.

Searches of their homes led to the discovery of thousands of pounds in cash and mobile phones, as well as evidence that both were living well beyond their means.

Penney and Fairburn pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

They were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, August 31.

Penney, aged 37, of Celandine Close in Darlington, was jailed for 14 years.

His total sentence included 18 months for a dangerous driving offence.

Fairburn, also 37 and of Union Road, Low Moor, Bradford, received 12 and a half years.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of YH ROCU, said: “These men used dangerous methods to cause explosions in cash machines at petrol stations and convenience stores, not caring whether anyone was injured or seriously hurt in their series of reckless attacks.

“The explosive force produced was devastating and severely damaged the buildings housing these machines – a number of which were situated in residential areas, causing a significant impact on business owners and the community.