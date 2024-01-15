Two men jailed for more than 12 years after firearm and drugs seized in Yorkshire

Two men have been jailed for more than 12 years after police seized a firearm and a huge haul of Class A drugs during a raid on two Yorkshire addresses.

Officers from the Wakefield District’s Neighbourhood Impact Team executed warrants at two properties on October 25 last year, which resulted in the seizure of £18,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin and the arrest of three men.

A search of a further property connected to one of the men led to the recovery of a black handgun and two nine-millimetre rounds.

Following an investigation, officers charged Waheed Yaseen, 46, and Nelson Ndikumana, 40, with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Yaseen was also charged with possession of a firearm.

Both men appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, January 11, where Yaseen, of Wesley Street, received a total sentence of 10 years and six months. Ndikumana, of Norton Street, was sentenced to 25 months.

Sergeant Tonge, said: “Firearms and Class A drugs have no place on the streets of West Yorkshire and the Neighbourhood Impact Team will continue to disrupt the activities of those involved in this kind of criminality in the Wakefield district.