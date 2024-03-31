Cleveland Police were first called to Birchington Avenue in Grangetown, Middlesbrough, at 12.30am this morning (Mar 31) where they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is currently in a critical but stable condition.

A few hours later, the force was called out to Redcar High Street following reports of a stabbing near Wilkos. Another man was found with multiple stab wounds, and he was also taken to James Cook University Hospital and he is also in a critical but stable condition.

Police are appealing for information in relation to both incidents, which are not related.

One of the stabbings happened on Redcar High Street. Picture/credit: Ian Cooper/Teesside Live.