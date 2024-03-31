Two men left in critical condition after separate stabbings this morning
Cleveland Police were first called to Birchington Avenue in Grangetown, Middlesbrough, at 12.30am this morning (Mar 31) where they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is currently in a critical but stable condition.
A few hours later, the force was called out to Redcar High Street following reports of a stabbing near Wilkos. Another man was found with multiple stab wounds, and he was also taken to James Cook University Hospital and he is also in a critical but stable condition.
Police are appealing for information in relation to both incidents, which are not related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 057897 for the Grangetown incident or 057963 for the Redcar incident. Footage can be uploaded here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.