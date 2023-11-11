Two drug dealers have been sentenced after they were caught at a music festival by a huge police operation that saw 56 arrests for drug offences.

Joshua Hague, aged 20, of Parkview, Worsbrough, Barnsley, and Wade Taylor, aged 18, of High Street, Barnsley, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 10 November, having been on remand since their arrests at Leeds Festival in August.

Hague had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA.

Taylor pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine, and possession of criminal property in relation to recovered cash.

Both were sentenced to 45 months in a young offenders institution.

They tried to run after being approached by security and police at the festival’s campsite on August 24 this year. The value of the drugs, which is expected to be higher at a music festival, was estimated by West Yorkshire Police to be £32,270.

They are the fifth and sixth drug dealers to have been sentenced after being arrested at this year’s Leeds Festival.

On October 27, Corin Armitage, of New Street, Great Houghton, Barnsley, and Cody Harper, aged 18, of William Street, Barnsley, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court after being caught with large amounts of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine at the festival site on August 23. Police estimate the drugs’ value at £8,910.

Armitage was sentenced to three years and Harper to 30 months after each admitted two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, one count of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and an offence of possession of criminal property in relation to cash recovered from them.

On October 18, Daniel Matthews and Robert Kurzweil were sentenced for drug dealing offences at the festival site on August 25.

Kurzweil, aged 27, of Selby Drive, Manchester, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and Matthews, aged 29, of Frodsham Road, Manchester, was jailed for 32 months.

Both admitted two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

They had been caught with large quantities of cocaine, MDMA and 2,000 canisters of nitrous oxide, as well as thousands of pounds in cash. It’s thought by police that their drugs could have been sold at the festival for between £18,820 and £28,820.

The majority of the 56 people arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at this year’s event at Bramham Park have either been released on bail or released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Superintendent Dan Wood, who led the policing operation for Leeds Festival, said: “The significant prison sentences that these offenders have now received should send a very clear message to anyone who thinks they can target this event to profit from the criminal trade in dangerous illegal substances.

“These seven arrived at the festival site in August to cynically make money from selling drugs, but they never went home again and are now starting lengthy periods in prison.

“We have very sadly seen the tragic consequences that can result from young people taking drugs, and this year we had an increased focus on drugs offences, working closely alongside Festival Republic to support their safety and security operation at the festival site.

“We anticipate further charges and lengthy prison sentences will result from the ongoing investigations into others who were arrested.