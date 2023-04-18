All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
1 minute ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 hour ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star

Two people arrested at World Snooker Championship after protesters jump on table causing major delay to play

Two people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the evening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

By Gwyn Wright, PA
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

A man wearing a “Just Stop Oil” T-shirt interrupted the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry at the Crucible Theatre by jumping onto one of the tables and tipping out orange powder.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table by the referee Olivier Marteel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in police custody.

Most Popular
Two people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the evening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.Two people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the evening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
Two people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the evening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The force said in a statement: “Two people were detained after protesters gained entry to The Crucible earlier this evening.

“A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both are in police custody.”

Play was suspended for the evening on the affected table, which will be re-covered overnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the second time in three days that a major international sporting event has been disrupted, after 118 people were arrested at Aintree on Saturday as they tried to scale the perimeter fence at the Grand National.

Just Stop Oil also issued a statement which said: “At around 7.20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play.

“The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.”