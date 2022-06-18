Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies from injuries in hospital

Humberside police officers were called to an incident on Sherburn Street at around 5:30pm on Tuesday, following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries.

His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicole Elliott said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area will continue to see an increased number of officers over the coming days as we carry out enquiries and provide reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns.

“Incidents of this nature are distressing for the local community. I would appeal for anyone who has information that would help with our enquiries, who has not already spoken to us, to call our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 435 of 14 June 2022.