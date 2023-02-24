Two Royal Mail workers bitten by out-of-control dogs while delivering post in separate incidents in Yorkshire villages

Two Royal Mail workers delivering post have been attacked and bitten by out-of-control dogs in separate incidents in Yorkshire villages.

On Tuesday, a postman was bitten on the leg in West Melton, near Rotherham, when two dogs with no owner present ran up to him.

A second worker was bitten on the hand the following day in Dodworth, near Barnsley, while posting letters through a door.

West Melton is the same village where Joanne Robinson, 43, was mauled to death by one of her American bully XL dogs last year.

Sheffield Mail Centre on Meadowhall Road at Attercliffe

South Yorkshire Police dog liaison officer PC Paul Jameson has reminded dog owners that they are responsible for their pet’s behaviour and training them not to ‘guard’ a door or letterbox.

“People have to take responsibility for their dogs, it’s not fair on innocent people,” said PC Jameson.

Around 32 Royal Mail staff are bitten by dogs every week across the UK.

“You, as an owner are responsible for your dog’s actions whether in public or at home. It will be you as an owner or a person in charge of the dog at the time, that is put before the courts or facing another sanction for allowing the dog to be out of control. This could also result in the court issuing a destruction order on the dog.

“The postal worker bitten in West Melton was walking down the street when he was approached by two dogs without an owner. One dog approached him and bit him on his leg. The reality is this could have been anyone, including a child or elderly person. This could have had fatal consequences and action must be taken.

“The second postal worker this week was bitten on the hand, again something that can lead to life-altering injuries.

“Owners need to understand their dogs, understand what causes them to become stressed or anxious and where possible install simple safety measures to protect everyone.”

Letterbox guards, bigger gates, higher fences, and walking with a muzzle are all simple measures, but stop a dog having the ability to cause harm. All breeds of dog are able to injure and frighten members of the public.

PC Jameson added: “If your dog becomes excited when you are having post delivered, try not to react or encourage your dog; this enforces your dog’s behaviour that they are ‘guarding’ the mail box, which can lead to aggression and biting.

“I also urge you that if you’re aware of a dog in your area that you believe does or could pose a risk to safety, to please report it.

“If we are aware we can offer help to the owner. We work in partnership with the Blue Cross where behaviour support and training can be provided, but more importantly we can safeguard anyone in the property.

“People often do not report dogs being out of control to us as they’re fearful that we will seize or euthanise the animal.