Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a police chase ended with a crash that started a fire outside a restaurant in West Yorkshire.

A Volkswagen Golf was being chased by West Yorkshire Police officers until it collided with two other cars outside Harvey’s Bar and Kitchen on Penistone Road in Huddersfield.

Video footage recorded by an eyewitness appears to show the vehicles burst into flames after the collision, which happened shortly before 9pm on Friday.

Police said the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries”, while several other people suffered minor injuries.

The cars caught after the collision outside Harvey’s Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the Volkswagen Golf was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and he is being questioned in custody.

Police said the “officers were in the early stages of a pursuit” when the crash happened, as the car had failed to stop in the Shelley area about five minutes earlier.

Sergeant Cameron Buchan said: “Multiple enquiries remain ongoing today into what has very clearly been an extremely serious collision.

“Frankly, it is very fortunate the consequences were not even worse and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the collision itself to come forwards.

“Our officers would also like to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of the black VW Golf driving shortly before this collision took place – especially those with dash cam recordings. “