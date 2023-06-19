Two teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appeal

Two teens are in a life threatening condition after a horror crash in Yorkshire left them trapped inside a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Meltham at the weekend which has left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which involved a red Vauxhall Astra, happened at 5:50pm on Saturday afternoon on Thick Hollins Road.

The car, which contained five occupants, was travelling from the direction of Holmfirth towards Meltham, police said.

As it approached a right-hand downhill bend, it it is believed to have collided with a wall before rolling several times and coming to rest on its wheels.

All occupants were trapped inside the vehicle which left the driver, a teen aged 19, and a rear-seat passenger, a teen aged 17, with serious life-threatening injuries.

They were transported by air ambulance to hospital. The three other occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

