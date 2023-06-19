Two teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Meltham at the weekend which has left two people with life-threatening injuries.
The crash, which involved a red Vauxhall Astra, happened at 5:50pm on Saturday afternoon on Thick Hollins Road.
The car, which contained five occupants, was travelling from the direction of Holmfirth towards Meltham, police said.
As it approached a right-hand downhill bend, it it is believed to have collided with a wall before rolling several times and coming to rest on its wheels.
All occupants were trapped inside the vehicle which left the driver, a teen aged 19, and a rear-seat passenger, a teen aged 17, with serious life-threatening injuries.
They were transported by air ambulance to hospital. The three other occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or seen the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision, including anyone who may have video footage, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1543 of 17/6.