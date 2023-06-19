All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Two teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appeal

Two teens are in a life threatening condition after a horror crash in Yorkshire left them trapped inside a car.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Meltham at the weekend which has left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which involved a red Vauxhall Astra, happened at 5:50pm on Saturday afternoon on Thick Hollins Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car, which contained five occupants, was travelling from the direction of Holmfirth towards Meltham, police said.

Most Popular
Two teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appealTwo teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appeal
Two teens in life threatening condition after crash in Meltham as police launch appeal

As it approached a right-hand downhill bend, it it is believed to have collided with a wall before rolling several times and coming to rest on its wheels.

All occupants were trapped inside the vehicle which left the driver, a teen aged 19, and a rear-seat passenger, a teen aged 17, with serious life-threatening injuries.

They were transported by air ambulance to hospital. The three other occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or seen the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision, including anyone who may have video footage, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1543 of 17/6.