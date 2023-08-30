All Sections
Two women arrested after £180,000 in cash and gold Rolex found in Yorkshire village home

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences after £180,000 in cash was found at a home in a Yorkshire village.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:01 BST

Humberside Police executed a misuse of drugs warrant at a house on Springfield Way in Anlaby, near Hull, on August 25. Once inside the property, officers found a number of items as well as £180,000 in cash. A gold-coloured Rolex watch, mobile phone and a machete-type knife were also found inside the property.

The warrant was executed as part of Humberside Police’s Operation Galaxy, which aims to clamp down on major crimes.

A statement from the force said: “The women were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and have since been released pending further enquiries. Information provided on suspicious and drug activity in your area is always taken seriously and helps us build cases to conduct warrants such as this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.