Dean Jones, 40, and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines died following the hit-and-run in Cudworth, Barnsley, on January 20. The pair were cycling along Royston Road when they were hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and their family is being supported by specially trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.
Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody, the force said. However, officers are still hunting Paul Yates, who is also known as Bane or PIP.
A statement from the force said: “Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’, is still wanted in connection with the collision and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the 35-year-old’s whereabouts to get in touch.
“Anyone who may have spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying, is asked to get in touch. Anyone who may see him should not approach him but instead call 999.”
Anyone with information, or with dash cam footage, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1089 of January 20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Anyone with dashcam footage should email it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the email subject.