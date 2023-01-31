Police have made two arrests in connection with a hit-and-run which killed a father and son in Yorkshire – but officers are still hunting a man known as ‘Bane’.

Dean Jones, 40, and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines died following the hit-and-run in Cudworth, Barnsley, on January 20. The pair were cycling along Royston Road when they were hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and their family is being supported by specially trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.

Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody, the force said. However, officers are still hunting Paul Yates, who is also known as Bane or PIP.

A statement from the force said: “Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’, is still wanted in connection with the collision and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the 35-year-old’s whereabouts to get in touch.

“Anyone who may have spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying, is asked to get in touch. Anyone who may see him should not approach him but instead call 999.”