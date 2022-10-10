David Stansfield, 61, from Bradford and Ian Stansfield, 74, from Hornsea, were found guilty of numerous sexual offences on four child victims in June 2022.

The pair were found guilty of multiple rapes, indecent assaults and child cruelty offences dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

On Monday, David Stansfield was jailed for 16 years plus one on licence and Ian Stansfield was jailed for 21 years plus one on licence.

David Stansfield

Both will sign the sex offenders register for life, West Yorkshire Police said in a social media statement released on Monday.

Detective Constable Stephen Neesham of Bradford District Safeguarding welcomed the sentences.

DC Neesham said he hoped the sentences send a strong message to other victims to come forward.

In a statement, the DC said: “David and Ian are clearly dangerous men who committed some appalling offences against young and vulnerable victims.

Ian Stansfield

“We welcome the lengthy sentences handed down today. They reflect the seriousness of the abuse suffered by all the victims and the profound impact that this has had on their lives.

“All the victims have shown immense courage and bravery in coming forward after so many years.

“I hope this sends a strong message to any other victims of non-recent abuse to come forward and report this to the police. We will listen to you, and we will investigate.

