Two young children taken to hospital after being attacked by Malinois dog in Yorkshire

Police were called to Carr View Avenue in Doncaster at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 24.

It followed reports that a Malinois dog had bitten two children who had been walking along the street with their mother.

The two children, who are aged five and seven, had to be taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A stock image of a Malinois dog

The dog, a Malinois type, has been seized and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a Dangerous Dogs Act offence.