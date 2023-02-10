Kane McBride, aged 19, and Adam Wright, aged 25, both died in the Hall Road crash on Wednesday (February 8).
It was reported that the crash occurred at around 4.40pm near to the junction with Courtland Road and involved a purple Yamaha motorcycle.Humberside Police said “thoughts remain with their families who are being supported by specially trained officers”.
"Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time as they come to terms with their loss”, a spokesperson continued.
"Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officer’s investigating are particularly keen to speak with a driver of a red Ford KA who is believed to be in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision.
"If this was you, or you were in the area around the time of the collision and have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 370 of 8 February.”