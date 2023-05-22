A University of York student has been fined by magistrates after he admitted riding an e-scooter while over the drink drive limit.

Jack Alexander Cameron Hyde, 20, pleaded guilty to the offence at York Magistrates Court on May 22.

The court was told that police found Mr Hyde, who only holds a provisional driving licence, injured in a car park in York city centre on May 8 and he told officers that he had struck a curb and gone over the handlebars. He was not seriously hurt but gave an alcohnol reading of 45mg in a breath test.

The student, who lives in Derwent College accommodation and has no previous convictions, read out a letter to the court in which he expressed his remorse over the incident.

Mr Hyde said: “I am incredibly sorry. I have been stupid and I am relieved that I only injured myself. I was ignorant of the law, and I didn’t comprehend the seriousness of what I was doing. I love living and studying in York and I hope I haven’t jeopardised this by my actions. I offer my humble apologies and I will never find myself in this situation again.”

Magistrates accepted his remorse as genuine and fined him £197. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.