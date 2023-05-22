All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

University of York student fined by court for riding an e-scooter while over the drink drive limit after he collided with a curb

A University of York student has been fined by magistrates after he admitted riding an e-scooter while over the drink drive limit.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:06 BST

Jack Alexander Cameron Hyde, 20, pleaded guilty to the offence at York Magistrates Court on May 22.

The court was told that police found Mr Hyde, who only holds a provisional driving licence, injured in a car park in York city centre on May 8 and he told officers that he had struck a curb and gone over the handlebars. He was not seriously hurt but gave an alcohnol reading of 45mg in a breath test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The student, who lives in Derwent College accommodation and has no previous convictions, read out a letter to the court in which he expressed his remorse over the incident.

Most Popular
File photo dated 26/07/19 of an e-scooter rider being stopped by a police officerFile photo dated 26/07/19 of an e-scooter rider being stopped by a police officer
File photo dated 26/07/19 of an e-scooter rider being stopped by a police officer

Mr Hyde said: “I am incredibly sorry. I have been stupid and I am relieved that I only injured myself. I was ignorant of the law, and I didn’t comprehend the seriousness of what I was doing. I love living and studying in York and I hope I haven’t jeopardised this by my actions. I offer my humble apologies and I will never find myself in this situation again.”

Magistrates accepted his remorse as genuine and fined him £197. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Police forces have warned e-scooter users that they are classed as mechanically propelled vehicles, which means that the laws around drink driving are the same as those applied to drivers of cars and larger vehicles.