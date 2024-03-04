Despite never holding a full driving licence, Brandon Varley was disqualified from driving just two days before the fatal collision on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley.

Varley’s front seat passenger and friend, Tze Chun Tsang, aged 51, was killed in the collision, and Sheffield Crown Court heard how after causing the two-vehicle crash Varley, then aged 18, fled the scene.

Judge Sarah Wright told him: "You ran away after the collision, leaving your passenger - and friend - injured and dying."

Describing the circumstances of the fatal crash, Judge Sarah Wright continued: "You were driving a Purgeot motor car despite the fact you were disqualified from driving. Tze Chun Tsang was a front seat passenger when a police vehicle pulled up behind you. You drove off at speed and a pursuit ensued, which lasted for six minutes. You drove dangerously through a built-up residential area, failing to give way at a give way junction.

"You travelled into the path of, and collided with, another car, containing two women and two children. The two women were both injured, and further trauma was also caused to them because they smelled burning and feared for the safety of the children."

Prosecutor, Oliver Norman, told the court that there was no evidence to suggest that Varley attempted to ‘reduce speed’ as he approached, and ignored the rules of, the give way sign.

In emotional statements read to the court during a hearing held on March 4, Mr Tsang’s loved ones detailed the devastating impact his loss continues to have on his family.

Mr Tsang’s brother described how the pair were good friends, as well as siblings, who spoke every day and ran a successful takeaway business together.

"He was a big family man who loved and spent time with his three children," Mr Tsang’s brother said.

Mr Tsang’s daughter is now in her third year of university and described the pain she felt at knowing her dad - with whom she travelled to China and Hong Kong - will not be able to see her graduate.

Judge Wright continued: "Tze Chun Tsang was a much-loved son, father and brother. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his children. He ran a successful takeaway with his brother, he helped to take care of his mother.

"No sentence I can pass can truly reflect the loss his family and friends have suffered.

"While your family have the comfort of knowing that in the future you will return to them, his family can have no such comfort.

"He’s no longer there to support his family, or share moments with them, they will have to live with that for the rest of their lives."

The court heard how Varley handed himself into police around a month after the fatal crash, which took place at around 5.55pm on May 2, 2021.

He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, one offence of causing death by dangerous driving and another one of causing death by driving whilst disqualified.

Defending, John Bottomley told the court that despite Varley, now aged 21, handing himself into police a month after the collision, he was not charged until June 28, 2023 - over two years later.

Mr Bottomley said the resulting delay has ‘detrimentally affected’ both Varley and Mr Tsang’s family.

Mr Bottomley suggested that the delay has pushed Varley towards additional offending because the prospect of a looming, and significant, prison sentence has left him feeling as though he has nothing to lose.

The court heard how Varley was recalled to prison in August 2023 for offences committed since the crash.

Judge Wright told Varley, however: "The fact that you were responsible for the death of a friend did not deter you from criminal behaviour."

Mr Bottomley asked Judge Wright to take into consideration Varley’s young age at the time of the collision, as well as the ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis he has received from doctors since.

"The doctor comments that from a young age he has never known his father and he’s had no male role model," he said.

"The probation report says he’s sought male role models which has contributed to further offending," Mr Bottomley added.

Mr Bottomley also told the court that Varley feels remorse for the loss of Mr Tsang and knows he is to receive a prison sentence of some length, which he considers to be ‘justice’ for his victim’s family.

Judge Wright jailed Varley for seven years, and told him he must spend at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

Referring to reports prepared on Varley’s behalf, Judge Wright told him: "You have displayed an arrogant attitude concerning your driving abilities…it’s an emotionally irresponsible, pro-criminal and reckless attitude, prioritising your own perceived needs."

She also noted that Varley 'truly does feel sorry' for the death of his friend.