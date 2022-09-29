News you can trust since 1754
Urgent police hunt launched to find Yorkshire man wanted on recall to prison

Police have launched an urgent hunt to find a Yorkshire man wanted on recall to prison.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:54 pm
Officers are searching for Joshua Strickland, 27.

Strickland, from York, is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

He has links to York and various locations in West Yorkshire, police said in a social media appeal.

We’re appealing for your help to locate 27 year-old wanted man, Joshua Strickland.

If you have any information which could help to locate him then call 101, press option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference 12220169973.