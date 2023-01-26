Urgent search for man known as ‘Bane’ after father and son on bikes died in fail-to-stop crash

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for your help to find wanted man Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’.
Yates, 35, from Barnsley, is wanted in connection with a fatal fail-to-stop road traffic crash in Cudworth on Saturday, January 20.
Shortly after 9pm, emergency services were called to Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, following reports of a crash between a vehicle and two bicycles.
Dean Jones, 45, and his son Lewis Daines, 16, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying.
A spokesperson said: “If you see Yates, please do not approach him but instead call 999.
"If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023 when you get in touch.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”