Urgent search for suspect after backpack set on fire at petrol station in attempted arson

A search for a suspect is underway after a backpack was set on fire and left in a petrol station in an attempted arson attack.

North Yorkshire Police issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted arson at The Dales Market corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

In the early hours of Sunday May 14, between 01:45am and 02:45am, two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and set it alight.

The backpack then self-extinguished, police said.

On Sunday officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Police are now appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the images or who has any information which may assist with their ongoing investigation to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling from Harrogate CID added: “We’re treating this incident as deliberate, and enquiries are continuing.

"Thankfully no one was injured, but we will be increasing police activity in the area to provide additional reassurance to the public.

“As part of the ongoing police investigation I’m now appealing for people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location on the night of Saturday 13 and in the early hours of Sunday 14 May 2023 ”.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected], or you can call 101, select option 2 and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.