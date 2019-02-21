Valuable watches and rings stolen after burglars break into York home

High value watches and rings were stolen after burglars smashed through glass in the side door of a home in York.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the items stolen, which included an watch engraved with a personal message.

The burglary happened in Jute Road, York. Picture: Google

Also in crime: Killer suffers fit in court building after being found guilty of murder at homeless charity house



The burglary happened in Jute Road between 1.40pm and 5.40pm on Tuesday, February 19.

A spokesman said the burglars got into the house by breaking glass in a side door.

"Offenders have taken items belonging to the victim including some high value watches and rings," he said.

"The most identifiable being a Raymond Weil watch with three names engraved on the rear of the watch along with a personal message.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help in locating missing property and returning it to the victim, and any information which could lead to finding those responsible."

Also in news: Why the retreat from religion runs through the market square in Helmsley



Email Benjamin.stevens@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 12 Stevens.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190031270.