Vehicle that was used to fly tip waste in rural Yorkshire was found by officers

A vehicle that was used to fly tip waste in rural Yorkshire was found in Ravenscliffe this week.

The vehicle was seized in the early hours of Thursday by officers from Bradford Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team with the assistance of West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Steerside Officers.

Over the last few months Environmental Enforcement Officers from Keighley have received numerous reports of fly tipped waste on country lanes and on the moors around Oxenhope and Riddlesden area of the Bradford district, as well as areas of North Yorkshire.

Investigations were undertaken to identify the vehicle and those responsible, and along with local residents, North Yorkshire Council’s Environmental Protection Team and Bradford Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team the white Ford Transit tipper van was located and seized.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Executive Member for Healthy People and Places said: “This is the second vehicle involved in fly tipping which our officers have taken off the streets this week, once again showing the effectiveness of this collaborative approach to disrupt the illegal activities of those involved in this type of crime.

“If the vehicle is found to be unroadworthy or of no resale value it will be crushed.”

Anyone who sees fly-tipping taking place is asked to note down as many details as possible, including times, dates, vehicle registration numbers and location and inform the council.