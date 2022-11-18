Veteran under influence of drugs when he took his own life following PTSD battle, coroner rules

An Army veteran who was found dead after battling post-traumatic stress (PTSD) for years was under the influence of drugs when he took his own life, a coroner has ruled.

Alan Forcer, 40, had been supported by the veterans’ Combat Stress charity but was told three months before his death that the service was being redesigned.

The former Household Cavalryman, from Hartlepool, joined the Army aged 16 and served in Northern Ireland, and after a distressing tour of Kosovo, aged around 18, he was eventually discharged.

In May 2020, the father-of-three went missing from his current partner’s home in Hartlepool and his body was eventually found by police in woodland near Stockton-on-Tees.

Teesside Coroner Clare Bailey recorded a narrative conclusion, rather than suicide, after hearing three days of evidence.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Forcer had cannabis, cocaine and a trace of ketamine in his system when he died.

The coroner said: “Taking into account the level of drugs in his system, I cannot say on the balance of probabilities that Alan intended to take his own life.

“It is likely the presence of drugs impaired his cognitive and decision-making abilities.”

Her narrative conclusion found that Mr Forcer was a military veteran who suffered from PTSD and that he took his own life “whilst under the influence of drugs”.

The inquest began last month but was adjourned to hear evidence on the final day from nurse David Shaw, who works for a sign-posting NHS service which assists veterans to get help for mental health issues.

Mr Shaw had worked with Mr Forcer in the months before his death and the former soldier had described his mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

The coroner said Mr Forcer had not presented himself to be in crisis at any time when he met Mr Shaw.

Mr Forcer was aware of help that was available to him and was looking to join a course where ex-servicemen work with horses later in the year, the inquest heard.

The coroner said Cleveland Police, which led a search for Mr Forcer after he went missing, will discuss with Mr Forcer’s ex-wife Claire Lilly methods of raising the alarm for veterans who may be in crisis.

Ms Lilly, who had a son with Mr Forcer, had previously told the inquest that she informed the police that her ex had had a breakdown in his current relationship, might be under the influence of drugs, that he had come out of trauma therapy and that he had tried to kill himself before.